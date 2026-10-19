How a Pune ‘meth’ seizure busted drug cartel of foreigners with fake visas

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The arrest of a real estate broker in Pune led Maharashtra's Anti-Narcotics Task Force to an international drug cartel run by foreign nationals who used fake passports, Google Maps drop locations, and UPI payments.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
3 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 03:35 PM IST
Pune Crime Files Drug Cartel (2)Maharashtra Police’s ANTF led by Special Inspector General of Police Jyotipriya Singh (inset) arrested eight people in an alleged international meth racket (Express photos/Special arrangement).
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Following the arrest of a Pune real estate broker in possession of methamphetamine (‘meth’), the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Maharashtra Police has uncovered an international drug racket involving nationals of African countries residing illegally in India using fake passports and visas.

The ANTF has arrested eight people, including three foreign nationals, seizing 134 grams of ‘meth’, 18 cell phones, SIM cards, a laptop, and a car, collectively valued at over Rs 51 lakh.

Special Inspector General of Police (ANTF) Jyotipriya Singh said a proper investigation into a local Pune contraband seizure exposed a major drug cartel operated by foreign nationals, with ongoing inquiries targeting its broader network and international linkages.

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Pune seizure and chain of arrests

The operation began with a tip-off received by ANTF constable Rahul Holkar; a team of sub-inspectors Akshay Sarvade, Sanjay Adling, havaldar Prashant Bomadandi, constable Vinod Chatur and two panch witnesses intercepted a car at Mamta Chowk in Baner, Pune, on June 26.

They apprehended real estate agent Tejas Sangle, 27, of Nashik, labour contractor Mayur Patil, 33, and driver Sanjay Baghel, 33, of Bhiwandi, seizing 98.64 grams of ‘meth’ valued at Rs 29 lakh from Sangle.

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An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Baner police station against the trio, who had allegedly travelled to Pune to sell the contraband.

Subsequent investigations traced the supply chain to Cisse Sadio alias Alex, 30, a Senegalese national who allegedly supplied the drug via peddler Mohammad Ali Amir Shaikh, 29, of Navi Mumbai.

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After arresting Shaikh in July, the ANTF apprehended Alex in late August with 22.3 grams of ‘meth’ and eight cell phones, alongside local contact Vikram Kalekar, 30, of Karjat in Raigad district.

Further arrests included Alex’s associates: Jele Beasmark, 30, from the Kingdom of Eswatini, caught in Dombivli with 14 grams of ‘meth’, and John Bosco alias Demba Sar, 25, in Goregaon, Mumbai. Both carried forged passports and visas, the police said.

Investigators suspect the foreign operatives entered India illegally via the Nepal border, noting Alex entered despite a rejected visa application in 2023.

A probe revealed that Alex and his missing girlfriend, also a national of an African nation, rented a house at Halivali in Karjat with help from Kalekar, who allegedly used his tourist vehicle to facilitate drug transport and payments.

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Cautious modus operandi

The syndicate operated with extreme caution to avoid direct exposure to customers. The African operatives allegedly hid drugs at specific locations and transmitted their photos, videos, and Google Maps locations to buyers via WhatsApp. Buyers were given QR codes to make online payments after receiving the drugs from these locations.

In this case, Alex allegedly utilised Kalekar’s UPI QR code to receive funds from buyers like Shaikh, which Kalekar later converted and returned as cash.

Superintendent of Police (ANTF Pune) Anuj Tare said the network was dismantled following two months of detailed financial tracking and technical communication analysis. All eight accused are currently in jail. Police are tracing the ‘Meth’ manufacturer linked to the African racketeers.

DIG (ANTF) Pravin Patil confirmed that since January, the ANTF has arrested 105 people across 63 cases, seizing narcotics valued at Rs 12.11 crore.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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