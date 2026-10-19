How a Pune ‘meth’ seizure busted drug cartel of foreigners with fake visas

Following the arrest of a Pune real estate broker in possession of methamphetamine (‘meth’), the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Maharashtra Police has uncovered an international drug racket involving nationals of African countries residing illegally in India using fake passports and visas.

The ANTF has arrested eight people, including three foreign nationals, seizing 134 grams of ‘meth’, 18 cell phones, SIM cards, a laptop, and a car, collectively valued at over Rs 51 lakh.

Special Inspector General of Police (ANTF) Jyotipriya Singh said a proper investigation into a local Pune contraband seizure exposed a major drug cartel operated by foreign nationals, with ongoing inquiries targeting its broader network and international linkages.