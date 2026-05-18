Pune Crime Files: How a 5-gram bust blew the lid off a plan to build a mephedrone empire

The police team with four of the eight accused arrested in the case till now (Photo: Special arrangement).

When a team from Wagholi police station arrested two drug peddlers on April 16 this year with five grams of mephedrone, they had little idea how deep the investigation would run in the days ahead. As the probe gathered pace and arrests mounted, the police got a whiff of attempts by some suspects to procure a chemical.

The tip-off ultimately helped investigators take down a plan hatched by a synthetic narcotics chemist and an alleged drug kingpin to set up a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Pune.

The police also discovered that the synthetic drug chemist arrested in the present case had earlier been nabbed in connection with a major mephedrone bust in Pune’s Kurkumbh area in 2016 and had secured bail in January 2025. The investigation into the latest case began after an input from the confidential informants on April 16 led a team from Wagholi police station to arrest two peddlers, Hari Uttam Ufade, 35, and Anis Shammu Sayyed, 27.