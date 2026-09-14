Fictitious jobs, real cash: How a Class 12 dropout cheated aspirants with fake letters in Pune

The police with the arrested accused (left) and the fake job letters (Express photos/Special arrangement).

“You have been appointed as a permanent staffer in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s water supply department… You are required to report to the concerned department head at 11 am on September 5 to take charge of your duties. Your office timings will be from 11 am to 6 pm. All the best for a successful tenure.”

The letter, issued on what appeared to be an official-looking Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) letterhead, instructed the recipient to report for duty with original educational certificates and identity proofs. Complete with a fake signature of the head of the department and warnings regarding municipal service regulations, the promised civic government job was entirely fictitious.