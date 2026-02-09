Pune Crime Files | How items planted at 2 murder scenes 8 years apart failed to mislead police

A 43-year-old man arrested for murdering a woman and her lover in a love triangle in January had planted a diary at the crime scene to mislead investigators. It has now emerged that he used a similar tactic in 2018, when he left an envelope after killing a husband and wife. The police also found out that he has allegedly murdered five people since 2007.

On the morning of January 19, a woman was found dead in farmland on Supa Sherewadi Road in the Kalkhairewadi area of Maharashtra’s Baramati taluka, located around 75 km from Pune city. On her left hand was a tattoo with the name Ranjana written in English. As the police checked CCTV footage from cameras installed in the area, they zeroed in on a man’s suspicious movement. The police also found a small diary near the crime scene. The diary had the name, photo, and phone number of a local trader who hires labourers to pluck tamarind from trees.

When the police questioned the tamarind trader, it soon became clear that he had nothing to do with the crime and that the diary was a misdirection. When the police showed the trader the CCTV footage of the suspect seen near the crime scene, the trader identified him as Jaitu Chindhu Borkar, 43, a labourer from Kohinde village in Khed who had sometimes worked for the trader.

The police found out that a woman identified as Ranjana Arun Waghmare, 25, a native of Karjat in Raigad, and Suraj Ankush Wagh, 30, a native of Wangbi in Badlapur, had worked with Borkar in the Koyande area.

The investigation revealed that Borkar was insisting that Waghmare live with him, which she refused to do, as she was in a relationship with Wagh. On the night of January 17, Borkar allegedly murdered Wagh with a sharp weapon and dumped his body in a hilly area in Khed. He then forcibly brought Waghmare to the Kalkhairewadi area in Baramati on January 18. However, as he was afraid that Waghmare could report Wagh’s murder to the police, Borkar allegedly bludgeoned her to death. He was subsequently arrested and charged with the murders of Wagh and Waghmare.

The investigation has revealed that this was not the first time Borkar had committed murders. He allegedly killed a person in 2017 and two others in one incident in 2018. He was out on bail at the time of the Baramati murders. Between 2007 and 2026, he killed five people, according to the police.

An envelope with photos and a voter ID

On November 8, 2018, Navsu Punaji Waghmare, 55, and his wife Leelabai Sudam Mukne, 55, were found dead in Aundhe village of Khed taluka of Pune district. They had been attacked brutally with sharp weapons. Not far from their bodies, the police found an envelope with photos and a voter ID, some liquor bottles, and some wooden sticks. The police found out that the couple had been murdered by Borkar and two others, Laxman Borkar and Baban Mukne. The investigation revealed that the three men had murdered the couple over a belief that they were “doing black magic on the children in the area”.

An officer who was part of the investigation at the time said, “Our investigation revealed that the envelope we had found near the crime scene with photos and the voter ID of a person was, in fact, a misdirection that Jaitu Borkar had tried to give. In spite of the attempt, we zeroed in on the accused and arrested them. The case against them is pending before the court.”