Pune Crime Files | How 2 drums at secluded spot in Baramati led cops to an interstate drug syndicate

In a major drug haul earlier this year, the Pune Rural police stumbled upon 479 kilograms of marijuana concealed in 465 adhesive-taped packets and hidden inside two empty water drums abandoned on a secluded, uncultivated patch of land in Baramati.

Suspecting that the consignment had been stockpiled to cater to the spike in demand during the Holi festival, the police launched a coordinated probe despite initially having no clues as to who had brought the marijuana there, where it came from, or who was meant to receive it.

The call from a farmer

Following a call from a local farmer on February 28, two white plastic drums of 1,500 litre capacity fitted with a latch and steel padlocks were found at Jaloche in Baramati. The tanks were subsequently taken to the police station.