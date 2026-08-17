Pune Crime Files: A love triangle, an iron rod attack, and a highway trap

The corridors of paying-guest accommodations in Pune’s Hinjewadi, occupied by young IT professionals and students, are usually quiet. But on the afternoon of August 6, that calm was shattered by the brutal swing of an iron rod and violent screams.

A tangled love triangle between three youths ended in a bloody crime, leaving a 22-year-old man dead, a young woman fighting for her life, and triggering a highway escape that only ended when a police blockade on the Pune-Solapur highway trapped the fleeing killer.

Woman checks in

According to the FIR, around 11 pm on August 5, a 21-year-old woman arrived at the paying-guest accommodation, seeking a few weeks’ stay, and introduced the facility’s newly appointed manager, Sagar Sahadev Gaikwad, as her boyfriend. Just four days into his job, Gaikwad secured her a room on the third floor, unaware that a shadow from her past was already on its way.