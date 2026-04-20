Pune Crime Files | ‘Godman’, ‘godwoman’ out on temporary bail to sell properties and return money to duped IT professional

The IT professional was assured that his ailing daughters would be cured.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
5 min readPuneApr 20, 2026 04:21 PM IST
Bungalow'Godwoman' Vedika Pandharpurkar's bungalow in Kothrud. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)
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Accused of duping a Pune-based IT professional and his wife to the tune of Rs 14 crore by assuring to cure their ailing daughters, three alleged fraudsters – a self-styled godman, his disciple-cum-‘godwoman’, and her husband – are out on temporary bail of 60 days, to sell the properties they had purchased with the defrauded money.

As per a Pune court’s order, the accused should sell these properties, including a bungalow and a factory in Pune, and return the money to the victims.

Dipak Pundalikrao Dolas, 58, had lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Kothrud police station on November 3, last year.

Vedika Vedika Pandharpurkar (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

On November 7, the police arrested Vedika Pandharpurkar, 41, her husband Kunal Pandharpurkar, 42, both residents of Kothrud in Pune city, and Deepak Janardan Khadke, 65, of Nashik. Vedika Pandharpurkar’s mother and brother were also booked in this case.

The police invoked several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, against all five accused.

Investigation of this case was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune city police crime branch.

The victims

As per the FIR, complainant Dipak Dolas is a highly qualified software professional who worked with a prominent company in England from 2003 to 2010. His wife, Anjali Dolas, works for an organisation focusing on the development of physically, mentally, and socially challenged individuals, the police said.

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The couple has two daughters, one of whom is suffering from a neurological disorder, while the other suffers from an autoimmune ailment.

The Dolas were residing at a self-owned house in England. But due to difficulties in caring for the two girls, the family shifted to India in 2010.

Dipak Dolas then took up a job at a company in Hinjewadi. Later, he also purchased a new house in Kothrud and gave the old house on rent.

‘Darbar’

According to the FIR, Dipak Dolas and his wife joined a bhajani mandal – a group singing devotional songs – where they got introduced to self-styled godman Khadke.

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Khadke further introduced the couple to his ‘disciple’ Vedika Pandharpurkar, saying she was the daughter of Saint Shankar Maharaj. Khadke claimed that Shankar Maharaj’s spirit enters Vedika Pandharpurkar’s body and she can cure all illnesses of girls, the FIR alleged.

Thereafter, Khadke allegedly asked Dipak Dolas to bring his daughters to Shankar Maharaj’s ‘darbar’ conducted at Vedika Pandharpurkar’s residence in Kothrud. Accordingly, the Dolas family attended the ‘darbar’ several times over a few months.

As per the FIR, Vedika Pandharpurkar collected information about Dipak Dolas, his properties, bank accounts, and the medical problems of his daughters.

The fraud

The accused persons allegedly took money from Dipak Dolas on the pretext of performing ‘healing rituals’ to cure his daughters. They allegedly made him transfer Rs 10 lakh to Vedika Pandharpurkar’s bank account, through an “agreement” dated November 1, 2018, assuring to return the money within three years with a one per cent interest per month, the FIR stated.

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Later, the accused allegedly told Dipak Dolas that money in his bank accounts, his properties, including houses in England and Pune, agricultural land at his native village, insurance policies, PPF accounts, all had “big faults” and were causing problems for his daughters.

The accused allegedly told Dipak Dolas he should not maintain any money and properties in his name, as it was causing him misfortune. They allegedly made him sell his properties and transfer the sale proceeds, his bank and PPF funds to Vedika Pandharpurkar’s bank account, saying it would pass on the problems of his daughters to Vedika Pandharpurkar, and she would cure them using her “spiritual powers”. The accused even allegedly made Dipak Dolas take loans by mortgaging his jewelry.

The police said Dipak Dolas was also made to discontinue his daughters’ insurance policies, depriving the girls of insurance benefits.

Dipak Dolas has alleged that using money taken from him, Vedika Pandharpurkar allegedly purchased the Kailasdeep bungalow in Kothrud’s Mahatma society in 2024, and Khadke constructed a farmhouse in Nashik. The police said the properties were sealed and the bank accounts of the accused were frozen for investigation.

Court proceedings

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The police said the accused submitted a pursis to the court in December 2025, assuring to return Rs 14.39 crore to the complainant, if they are released on a temporary bail.

On March 20, 2026, additional sessions judge P R Choudhary granted temporary bail to three accused, passing an order to de-seal two properties – ‘Sanvi Masale’ factory at Nanded Phata in Wadgaon Dhayari and ‘Kailasdeep’ bungalow in Kothrud.

As stated in the court order, the accused contended they had purchased these properties with the amounts received from the complainant. The order stated that the properties are de-sealed on the condition that the sale proceeds are paid to Dipak Dolas.

Advocate Vijaysinh Thombare, who represents Dipak Dolas, said, “The accused are out on temporary bail. They have not yet given the money to the victims. As per the court’s order, if the properties are not sold within 60 days, they will be sealed again.”

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Thombare added that the court had directed five banks and an insurance company in February to transfer back Rs 57.59 lakh of the defrauded amount to the victim.

Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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