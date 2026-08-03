Pune Crime Files | Court jails man for circulation of nude videos of minor on Instagram

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A Pune special court in July awarded rigorous imprisonment for six months to a youngster in connection with the circulation of nude videos of a 15-year-old girl. The main accused in this case, who made the videos, though, is still absconding.
The First Information Report (FIR) in this case was initially lodged at the Paud police station in Pune Rural in January 2025. The case was later transferred to the Pimpri Chinchwad police for investigation.
Police inspector Bhaskar Kadam (now retired), the investigation officer in this case, said the absconding accused and the victim knew each other.
“He allegedly made nude videos of her and circulated them to people who know her through his friend’s Instagram account. Her family then approached the police and filed a complaint,” he added.
The FIR was lodged against two persons, including the main accused who took nude videos of the girl, and his friend from whose Instagram account the obscene content was circulated.
Both were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 77 (voyeurism or secretly watching, recording and sharing of a woman’s private acts without her consent), along with sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.
In December 2025, the police arrested the 24-year-old from whose Instagram ID the nude videos were circulated.
The police then submitted a chargesheet against the arrested accused before the special court in Pune. During the trial, he voluntarily pleaded guilty. Considering he did not play a role in taking nude videos of the victim girl, the court dropped voyeurism charges against him under BNS Section 77.
But the court held him guilty under Section 12 of the Pocso Act and Section 67B of the IT Act, for sexual harassment of the minor and circulation of nude videos, respectively.
The convict prayed for leniency, claiming that he was poor and that the main accused had used his Instagram ID for commission of the crime. Assistant Public Prosecutor A S Bramhe sought maximum punishment for the accused, saying he was part of a serious offence against a minor girl.
The court observed that he “played (a) minimal role compared to (the) absconding accused” and awarded him six months rigorous imprisonment.