Pune Crime Files | Court jails man for circulation of nude videos of minor on Instagram

The convict prayed for leniency, claiming that he was poor and that the main accused had used his Instagram ID for commission of the crime. (Image generated by AI)

A Pune special court in July awarded rigorous imprisonment for six months to a youngster in connection with the circulation of nude videos of a 15-year-old girl. The main accused in this case, who made the videos, though, is still absconding.

The First Information Report (FIR) in this case was initially lodged at the Paud police station in Pune Rural in January 2025. The case was later transferred to the Pimpri Chinchwad police for investigation.

Police inspector Bhaskar Kadam (now retired), the investigation officer in this case, said the absconding accused and the victim knew each other.

“He allegedly made nude videos of her and circulated them to people who know her through his friend’s Instagram account. Her family then approached the police and filed a complaint,” he added.