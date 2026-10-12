Pune contract killing gone wrong: Water plant worker shot dead instead of employer

At 6.15 am on September 29, Hamza Usman Sheikh, 39, left his rented room in Sai Nagar, Karegaon, to begin his daily shift at a water filtration plant adjoining the building where his family lived. Within half an hour, his wife Abitabi would receive news that would shatter that routine forever: her husband was lying at the plant, blood flowing from his head, a neighbour told her.

When Abitabi rushed downstairs, she found Hamza lying motionless inside the plant, with blood coming from his head. A woman who had alerted her said she had heard a loud sound resembling a firecracker a short while earlier. The building owner and Hamza’a employer, Vikas Navale, called an ambulance, and Hamza was taken to a hospital in Shirur. Doctors declared him dead.

Hamza’s family hails from Parbhani district of Maharashtra. His family, along with his brother’s family, had moved to Karegaon for work a few years ago.

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Accidental death case turns into murder probe

Initially, the circumstances did not suggest a murder. Navale informed the police about the incident, and an accidental death case was registered. But a subsequent examination at the government hospital revealed that Hamza had died of a bullet wound. The police also found an empty cartridge at the water plant, confirming the use of a firearm.

“What had first appeared to be an unexplained death was now a shooting, and we had to establish why a worker with no apparent enmity had been killed,” said an officer who is part of the probe.

“Observations suggested that Hamza was shot at almost point-blank range. Eight teams were formed for the probe. We checked technical leads, activated ground sources and also checked history-sheeters from the area. We found that Hamza’s routine was to come to the location to switch on the water pump. Navale too used to come there and go for a morning walk,” said Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural.

“Navale had a dispute with a man over a financial dispute. From that dispute, supari was given; contract killers were hired, our probe suggested. It revealed that Navale was the real target. Hamza was not the target. We found that assailants had done the recce of the location some time prior. Based on CCTV footage, we identified one suspect, Santosh Madhukar Manjare. We traced him to Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh and arrested him with the help of local police,” Gill said. He added that the probe was challenging as the assailants had covered their faces and had used a bike with no number plate.

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Mistaken identity

The police said that Hamza was killed after the assailants mistook him for Navale, the owner of the premises and the water plant. Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder, while two shooters are still being traced.

“The joint probe by the local crime branch of Pune Rural police and Ranjangaon MIDC police station unearthed a chain of intermediaries through whom a property dispute escalated into a contract, with an uninvolved worker becoming the victim,” said an officer part of the probe.

According to investigators, Navale had a dispute with Sarthak Sandesh Kohkade, 24, a resident of Karegaon, over land and property-related financial transactions. The police allege that Kohkade decided to have Navale killed and approached Tushar Ajay Todkar, 26, who was tasked with arranging the murder. Todkar, in turn, contacted Manjare, 37, whom the police have described as an externed criminal from Pimpri-Chinchwad, to carry out the plan.

The contract then passed through another layer. The police said Manjare brought in Pawan Suresh Hundare and Prithvi alias Bhaiyya Dattu Jadhav, along with Vitthal Navnath Pikale, 27, and Yogesh Vilas Idole. 28, to execute the killing. Investigators alleged the plan involved paying several lakh rupees to eliminate Navale.

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The exact financial transactions and each person’s role remain under investigation. The police have arrested Kohkade, Todkar, Manjare, Pikale and Idole within three days after the murder, while an extensive manhunt is on for Hundare and Jadhav.

“The target and the eventual victim shared a workplace, and this appears to have proved fatal for Hamza. The assailants had conducted a recce of the premises, expecting Navale to be present there during his usual morning visit,” said an officer.

“Hamza, meanwhile, routinely arrived early to switch on the water pump and start the day’s work. On September 29, the assailants allegedly arrived on a motorcycle without a registration plate, with their faces covered. They mistook Hamza for Navale and fired at him from close range before fleeing,” added the officer.