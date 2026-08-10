Pune Crime Files: After 21 years, businessman held guilty of altering Rs 5-lakh cheque to Rs 2.51 crore

Forensic tests revealed the businessman had exploited blank spaces and inserted digits to inflate the amount to Rs 2.51 crore before the bank flagged the fraud.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
3 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 02:03 PM IST
Pune Crime Files Cheque forgeryPune cheque forgery case ends after 21 years as court sentences businessman to two years for attempting to alter a Rs 5 lakh cheque (Express photo/Special arrangement. Enhanced using AI).
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Nearly 21 years after a forgery case was registered, a Pune court in June this year sentenced a businessman to two years of imprisonment for attempting to swindle Rs 2.51 crore by tampering with a Rs 5 lakh hand-loan cheque.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) N S Bari passed the order convicting R P Banwari, a Karnataka resident now in his 60s, under charges of fraud, breach of trust, and document forgery.

Complainant Cecilia Anthony Paul filed the FIR in this case at the Yerwada police station in April 2005. Paul, who ran a construction firm and died about a decade ago, had engaged in business with the accused as he held the original general power of attorney for a land development project in Pune’s Mangalwar Peth.

According to prosecution records, the accused requested a hand loan from Paul, who issued a UCO Bank cheque for Rs 5 lakh in the accused’s name, dated March 11, 2005. In her haste, Paul left the space meant for writing the amount in words blank.

The accused allegedly wrote “Two crores fifty one lakh only” in the blank space. He also tampered with the numerical value of “Rs 5,00,000” by inserting a “2” before and a “1” after the digit “5”, altering the amount to “Rs 2,51,00,000”.

Detecting suspicious alterations, the bank refused to honour the cheque and issued a return memo on April 2, 2005. After discovering the fraud, Paul lodged a police complaint, leading to the accused’s arrest on September 10, 2005. He was granted bail three months later, and police filed a chargesheet on March 3, 2006.

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Fabricated bond

During the trial, Public Prosecutor Yogesh Kadam examined eight witnesses. The defence argued that the cheque was part payment for a Rs 2.95 crore property deal executed via an indemnity bond in Mysuru on April 19, 2004. However, the prosecution proved the bond was fabricated, presenting records that confirmed Paul was in Pune on that date.

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Also, a forensic handwriting expert noted differences in pen pressure, ink thickness, ink flow, writing sequence, and movement patterns on the cheque. The expert concluded that the figures “2” and “1” were added separately.

Although Paul died during the prolonged trial, her children continued the legal battle. The court ultimately found the accused guilty, bringing the 21-year legal struggle to a close.

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Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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