Pune Crime Files | From dairy business to threatening names in film industry, Bishnoi gang-linked Shubham Lonkar back in focus

Among other cases, Shubham Lonkar’s name has surfaced in connection with the recent firing outside Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s house, for threatening financer Sunny Waghchoure, and in the Baba Siddique murder case.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
6 min readPuneUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 02:45 PM IST
shubham lonkarA police probe had earlier revealed Shubham Lonkar’s communication with Lawrence Bishnoi gang members over WhatsApp audio and video calls. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The police have intensified the search for Shubham Lonkar, an alleged member of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang who once operated from Pune.

On January 27, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Shubham at the Sant Tukaram Nagar police station in Pimpri Chinchwad for allegedly making extortion calls to businessman and film financer Sunny Waghchoure, 37.

Then his name cropped up in connection with the firing outside Bollywood film director Rohit Shetty’s house in Mumbai’s Juhu around 12.45 am on February 1. Within an hour, a message appeared on a Facebook page under the name ‘Shubham Lonkar Aarzoo Bishnoi’ claiming responsibility for the attack. The Mumbai police have nabbed five men from Pune in this case and are probing their links with Shubham, who is also a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case.

Baba Siddique’s killing

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, 66, was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12, 2024, following which Shubham had allegedly put up a Facebook post in Hindi stating that the former MLA was killed for his prior links with Dawood Ibrahim and the death of Anuj Thappan. Thappan had allegedly died in police custody after being arrested for firing at actor Salman Khan’s house in Bandra West on April 14, 2024.

Though the post put up after Siddique’s death was deleted within a few minutes, its screenshot went viral. The police then zeroed in on Shubham and arrested his brother Pravin Lonkar from Pune’s Warje area in October 2024. Shubham had since been on the run. A Mumbai police team visited Pune to “check” on him after the attack on Salman Khan’s house, allegedly by the Bishnoi gang. However, Shubham was not made an accused in this case. Besides, no offence had been lodged against Shubham with the Pune police till then.

Threat call to businessman Sunny Waghchoure

However, on the evening of January 25, 2026, a man who identified himself as Shubham Lonkar called scrap businessman Sunny Waghchoure from Pimpri over WhatsApp using what appeared to be an international number.

Shubham allegedly asked Waghchoure to search for him on Google. The next day, he is said to have sent a WhatsApp message to Waghchoure from another international number demanding Rs 5 crore and warned that he would be murdered like Baba Siddique if the money was not paid.

Story continues below this ad

The threat message read, “….tera Baba Siddique jaisa haal karenge. Tu jitna sona pehenta hai us se dogna jyada pital bhar denge yaad rakhna #Arzoo Bishnoi… (You will be killed like Baba Siddiqui. Remember, you wear gold, but we will put double the amount of brass (bullets) in your body…).”

lonkar dairy Shubham Lonkar and his brother Pravin started Lonkar Dairy at Bhalekar Wasti in Warje in 2022 while residing in a rented apartment nearby. (Express Photo)

Waghchoure, whose Instagram account has around 25 million followers, became famous after appearing at various social and commercial events wearing about 3 kg of gold jewellery. He has also acted in the Bollywood movie Zila Gaziabad, and appeared in Kapil Sharma’s comedy show as well as The Khatra Khatra Show on television. He joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on January 6, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

Based on Waghchoure’s complaint, the police booked Shubham Lonkar under section 308 (5) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The probe was handed over to the Crime Branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad police. The police suspect the accused, claiming to be Shubham Lonkar, may have used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to contact Waghchoure using international numbers.

2024 arrest in firearms case

The police said Shubham is a native of Nevari village in Akola district of Maharashtra. Along with his brother Pravin, he was arrested in a firearms recovery case by the Akola police in 2024. They were later released on bail. A police probe had then revealed Shubham’s communication with Lawrence Bishnoi gang members over WhatsApp audio and video calls.

Story continues below this ad

The police said Shubham, now aged around 32, wanted to join the Indian Army and had participated in National Cadet Corps (NCC) activities in the past. Investigators believe he had been to Rajasthan for an NCC event when he came in contact with men linked to the Bishnoi gang and he gradually became an active member of the syndicate around 2018-2019.

During this period, Shubham left Akot with Pravin and settled down in Pune. They started Lonkar Dairy at Bhalekar Wasti in Warje in 2022 while residing in a rented apartment nearby. The dairy, mostly looked after by Pravin, remained open till a few days before his arrest in the Baba Siddique murder case.

Investigators said some of the shooters in the Baba Siddique case were known to be working at the Balaji Scrap Centre, located adjacent to Lonkar Dairy. The police suspect that while operating from Pune, Shubham allegedly gathered men to work for the Bishnoi gang.

Officers are investigating if Shubham has been in direct contact with Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Central Jail. They suspect Shubham received WhatsApp calls from Lawrence’s brother Anmol, who was deported from the US in November last year, and is now in Tihar jail. A senior officer from Pimpri Chinchwad police said that attempts are on to trace Shubam’s location.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier, a few men from Pune who allegedly worked for the Bishnoi gang were also arrested in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Union Budget 2026
Uproar in LS after Rahul Gandhi cites Gen Naravane's memoir on Ladakh standoff
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement