Pune Crime Files: How a Bangladeshi woman with 2 Aadhaar cards was deported twice from India

The Bangladeshi woman allegedly returned to Bhosari in Pune and assumed a new identity within months after the Mumbai police deported her

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
3 min readPuneJun 1, 2026 10:09 AM IST
Pune Crime Files Bangladeshi womanPolice officers with the Bangladeshi woman before she was deported for the second time (Express photo/Special arrangement).
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The deportation of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants remains a focal point for law enforcement agencies in India. One recent case highlights the complexity of the issue: a 36-year-old Bangladeshi woman who was deported twice within the last year, first by the Mumbai police and then by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. The case took a surprising turn when authorities discovered that the woman, identified as Fatima Amjad Akhtar, had obtained two Indian Aadhaar cards under entirely different names.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Terrorist Bureau (ATB) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police apprehended Fatima in the Bhosari area on November 4, 2025. During the investigation, officers recovered two Aadhaar cards from her possession. Both featured her photograph, but with different names: Mala Vitthal Davkhar and Fatima Fahimuddin.

From tourist visa to illegal resident

A subsequent police probe revealed that Fatima initially travelled from Bangladesh to India on a tourist visa in July 2019, crossing the international border by road through West Bengal. She returned to Bangladesh in October 2019. However, she re-entered India on another tourist visa on February 25, 2020, and failed to return after her visa expired, the police said.

The police suspect that during her illegal stay, she took the help of an agent in Pune to procure an Aadhaar card in the name of Mala Vitthal Davkhar using forged documents. Sometime later, she married a man named Mohammad Fahimuddin from Karnataka and later obtained a second Aadhaar card under the name Fatima Fahimuddin, the police said.

According to the police, Fatima and Fahimuddin claimed they had married in Karnataka before relocating to Bhosari in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and they produced photographs of their marriage to support their claim. At the time of her arrest, Fatima was working as a domestic worker in Pune, while her husband was employed as an electrician, according to the police.

Crossing borders again

However, further investigation revealed that the Mumbai police had already arrested Fatima for overstaying her visa and deported her to Bangladesh just three months prior, in August 2025. She allegedly returned to India within two months by illegally crossing the West Bengal border with the assistance of agents. She then returned to Pune and resumed her life with Fahimuddin in Bhosari as an Indian citizen, the police said.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police successfully gathered evidence of Fatima’s Bangladeshi nationality. “It was known that she was already married to a man in Bangladesh, and they also had a child. But due to some issues, she left her husband and entered India. She procured two Aadhaar cards in India,” a police officer said.

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Inspector V D Raut of the ATB confirmed that the process to deport Fatima back to Bangladesh for a second time was quickly initiated.
“As per standard procedure, a restriction order was initially issued against her,” said Raut. “Then, on December 8, 2025, she was escorted from Pimpri-Chinchwad and handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal for deportation.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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