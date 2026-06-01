Pune Crime Files: How a Bangladeshi woman with 2 Aadhaar cards was deported twice from India

The deportation of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants remains a focal point for law enforcement agencies in India. One recent case highlights the complexity of the issue: a 36-year-old Bangladeshi woman who was deported twice within the last year, first by the Mumbai police and then by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. The case took a surprising turn when authorities discovered that the woman, identified as Fatima Amjad Akhtar, had obtained two Indian Aadhaar cards under entirely different names.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Terrorist Bureau (ATB) of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police apprehended Fatima in the Bhosari area on November 4, 2025. During the investigation, officers recovered two Aadhaar cards from her possession. Both featured her photograph, but with different names: Mala Vitthal Davkhar and Fatima Fahimuddin.

From tourist visa to illegal resident

A subsequent police probe revealed that Fatima initially travelled from Bangladesh to India on a tourist visa in July 2019, crossing the international border by road through West Bengal. She returned to Bangladesh in October 2019. However, she re-entered India on another tourist visa on February 25, 2020, and failed to return after her visa expired, the police said.

The police suspect that during her illegal stay, she took the help of an agent in Pune to procure an Aadhaar card in the name of Mala Vitthal Davkhar using forged documents. Sometime later, she married a man named Mohammad Fahimuddin from Karnataka and later obtained a second Aadhaar card under the name Fatima Fahimuddin, the police said.

According to the police, Fatima and Fahimuddin claimed they had married in Karnataka before relocating to Bhosari in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and they produced photographs of their marriage to support their claim. At the time of her arrest, Fatima was working as a domestic worker in Pune, while her husband was employed as an electrician, according to the police.

Crossing borders again

However, further investigation revealed that the Mumbai police had already arrested Fatima for overstaying her visa and deported her to Bangladesh just three months prior, in August 2025. She allegedly returned to India within two months by illegally crossing the West Bengal border with the assistance of agents. She then returned to Pune and resumed her life with Fahimuddin in Bhosari as an Indian citizen, the police said.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police successfully gathered evidence of Fatima’s Bangladeshi nationality. “It was known that she was already married to a man in Bangladesh, and they also had a child. But due to some issues, she left her husband and entered India. She procured two Aadhaar cards in India,” a police officer said.

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Inspector V D Raut of the ATB confirmed that the process to deport Fatima back to Bangladesh for a second time was quickly initiated.

“As per standard procedure, a restriction order was initially issued against her,” said Raut. “Then, on December 8, 2025, she was escorted from Pimpri-Chinchwad and handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal for deportation.”