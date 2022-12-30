scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

One arrested for opening fire at man in Mandai; other suspects on the run

The victim — Shekhar Shinde — was travelling via Rameshwar Chowk on a two-wheeler around 7.35 pm on Tuesday (December 27) when a group of about seven people intercepted him, and one of them opened fire at Shinde.

The arrested man — identified as Balkrishna Vishnu Gajul (24), a resident of Nana Peth — was one of the accused, police said. (Representational/File)
The Pune Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a person for allegedly opening fire at a 32-year-old man near Rameshwar Chowk in Mahatma Phule Mandai area.

The other members of the group attacked Shinde with a sharp weapon, and the latter was injured during the incident. The arrested man — identified as Balkrishna Vishnu Gajul (24), a resident of Nana Peth — was one of the accused, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by Shinde, an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Indian Arms Act was registered against the accused at the Faraskhana police station, and an investigation was launched.

It was revealed during investigation that Shinde’s brother Kishor Shinde was an accused in the murder case of one Akshay Valhal in Nana Peth on July 26 this year. To avenge the murder, Valhal’s friends planned to kill Shekhar, and so they attacked him on Tuesday.

The accused were booked on charges of attempt to murder, said police, adding that acting on a tip-off on Thursday, a team of officials led by Inspector Sandip Bhosale nabbed Gajul from Market Yard area when he had gone there to meet a friend. Gajul has been handed over to the Faraskhana Police for a further investigation.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 00:39 IST
