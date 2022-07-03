scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Pune: Crime Branch nabs suspect involved in theft of gold, silver ornaments from Bibwewadi flat

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 3, 2022 10:42:31 am
The Pune City police Crime Branch has arrested a man in connection with a theft case in which around a kilogram of gold and three kg of silver ornaments were stolen from a flat in the Bibwewadi area, officials said Sunday.

On June 20, a daylight house break-in was reported in an apartment in the Bibwewadi area when all members of the family had gone out to buy a puppy. The burglar had entered the house by bending the grills of the balcony window and had decamped with the gold and silver valuables. An offence of house break-in was registered at the Bibwewadi police station.

On Saturday, officials from the Unit-1 of the Crime Branch who were gathering information on suspects involved in cases of thefts and burglaries, received a tip-off that a history-sheeter wanted in several cases of burglaries was coming to the Khadimachine area in Kondhwa to meet a relative.

Based on the information, a trap was laid in the area and a suspect identified as Shakeel Ansari, 34, alias Bona alias Mustafa, was placed under arrest. His involvement in the break-in at the Bibwewadi flat came to light during his interrogation. Ansari was handed over to the Bibwewadi police station for further probe.

Inspector Sandeep Bhosale, in-charge of Unit-1 of the Crime Branch, said that Ansari is a criminal and has as many as 18 offences registered against him at Khadak, Wanawadi, Kondhwa, and Marketyard police stations in Pune and also with the Hyderabad police.

