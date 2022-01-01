scorecardresearch
Friday, December 31, 2021
Pune Crime Branch inspector dies by suicide

By: Express News Service | Pune |
January 1, 2022 2:43:21 am
Police broke open the door of her house and found her hanging from the ceiling fan. No suicide note was found at the spot.

As per procedure, a case of accidental death was lodged at the Vishrantwadi police station and a probe was launched to confirm the cause behind the incident.

Chavan was earlier posted in Mumbai, Auranagabad, the state criminal investigation department (CID) and other police establishments.
Chavan was transferred to Pune City Police a couple of years ago.

Police said the inspector used to live with her son.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta expressed shock and grief about the incident.

