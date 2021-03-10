Pune: Credit Suisse vice-president killed in drink-drive accident

His wife Roshni Khandelwal (35) lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Chandan Nagar police station.

The Vice President of Credit Suisse, a financial services company, died after being hit by a speeding car by a drunk driver on March 7.

Police have identified the deceased as Ankur Rameshchandra Khandelwal (38), a resident of Kumar Primrose society in Kharadi. His wife Roshni Khandelwal (35) lodged the first information report (FIR) at the Chandan Nagar police station.

As per the FIR, Ankur, his wife, and his nine-year-old son had gone to see a friend’s wife and were standing on a footpath, when a car at high speed hit him around 12.20 am. The car was so high that it went on to hit the compound wall of Kumar Primrose society. The speed of the car was so high that the compound wall collapsed. Police said that Arun was crushed between the wall and the car.

Police arrested the car driver identified as Jovinson James, resident of Akurdi. But he was later released on bail by the court.

Ankur was rushed to a Colombia hospital in the car of society office bearer Monaksha Shah. But he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident sparked a protest among Ankur’s family and friends who started a #justiceforankurkhandelwal on social media. They demanded stringent action against the car driver. James was reportedly an employee of ID Medical.

The company tweeted, “ID Medical is deeply saddened by this incident and our condolences are with the family, friends, and community. We are actively supporting the Police investigation whilst also carrying out our own internal investigation. The employee involved has been placed on gardening leave.”