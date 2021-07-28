Credit card fraud: Man gets back Rs 3.57 lakh taken away by cyber criminals

The police has appealed to citizens to be aware about online fraudsters (Representational Image)

Following prompt action by the cyber team of the Pune city police, a resident got back Rs 3.57 lakh that he had lost to cyber criminals in an online credit card fraud.

As per a press release issued from the cyber police station on Tuesday, a fraudster called the man on his mobile phone and offered to give him “reward points” by issuing a new credit card after closing his existing credit card of SBI bank.

The fraudster then took the confidential details of the man’s credit card account. But, in some time, Rs 3.66 lakh was transferred from his bank account without his knowledge and consent on July 14. The man then approached the cyber police and filed a complaint against the fraudster.

Assistant Police Inspector Kadir Deshmukh contacted nodal officers of “payment merchants” related to the online transfer of money from the complainant’s bank account.

On receiving information about the fraudulent transaction, the “payment merchants” responded to the police and Rs 3,57,362 was transferred back into the complainant’s bank account.

The police has appealed to citizens to be aware about online fraudsters, and not respond to fraudulent calls by unknown persons asking for confidential details of credit card, debit card or bank accounts.