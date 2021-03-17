Pune: Cracks in Shiv Sena, Kalate quits, ‘blames’ party MP Shrirang Barne

Close aides of Kalate said in his letter sent to party leadership, he has blamed Sena's Maval MP Shrirang Barne for his ouster. In the letter, Kalate has alleged that Barne wanted all his close aides to be appointed to various posts. (File Photo)

Ahead of the next civic elections, cracks have surfaced in Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of Shiv Sena. Party’s PCMC House leader Rahul Kalate has resigned from his post following directions from the party leadership. An unruffled Kalate has apparently laid the blame at the doorsteps of Sena’s Maval MP Shrirang Barne.

“I have resigned from my post in PCMC. This follows directions from the party leadership,” Kalate told this paper on Wednesday. Kalate said he resigned and has also put all facts before the party leadership so that they better understand what is happening in the party in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Kalate has sent a letter to the party on Wednesday, detailing the “true picture” of the party in Pimpri-Chinchwad. His resignation follows a letter written by Sena leaders like Yogesh Babar and Gajanan Chinchwade and other to party leadership, pointing out that Kalate had not resigned from his post despite orders from the party to do so.

Close aides of Kalate said in his letter sent to party leadership, he has blamed Sena’s Maval MP Shrirang Barne for his ouster. In the letter, Kalate has alleged that Barne wanted all his close aides to be appointed to various posts. “For the PCMC standing committee membership, I had recommended the name of Meenal Yadav instead of Ashwini Chinchwade. Because of this, Barne got upset and complaint against me to the party leadership. Barne wants all his close aides to various posts. But I think everyone should get a chance…,” he has apparently said in the letter.

When asked about the contents of the letter, Kalate refused to reveal the details. “But yes I have brought certain facts to the notice of the party leadership, concerning some leaders,” he said, without naming Barne.

After Shrirang Barne, who was elected as Sena MP twice from Maval, Kalate ranks second in popularity. In 2019 assembly elections, contesting as a rebel, he had given a tough fight to BJP candidate Laxman Jagtap. Though he lost, the number of votes – over a lakh – garnered by Kalate rattled Jagtap who had thought Kalate would be bundled out with a small number of votes. Since then, Kalate’s stock in Pimpri-Chinchwad has been on the rise. NCP has been wooing him. But Kalate says he is not leaving Sena. “No, I have no plans of leaving the Shiv Sena. I am loyal soldier of the party,” he said.