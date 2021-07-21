Pune: Covishield out of stock, no vaccination at PMC centres for four days, But private hospitals have enough doses for paid vaccination

Due to non-availability of Covishield vaccine doses, the free-of-cost vaccination process at most centres run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come to a halt. Only six centres, where Covaxin doses are administered, are continuing with vaccinations. However, vaccination is going on at private hospitals in the city, which have sufficient stock and where beneficiaries have to pay for the dose.

“The PMC has over 200 vaccination centres across the city. The civic body has been administering more doses of Covishield vaccines than Covaxin, as per availability. The civic body has not received fresh stock of Covishield doses since July 17. Vaccination centres of PMC administering Covishield doses have been closed for four days,” said a civic officer.

He said the PMC is expecting supply of more Covishield doses and will restart the vaccination process soon. “At present, the PMC is administering Covaxin doses at six centres. A total of 300 doses have been made available at each centre,” said the civic officer.

Despite non-availability of Covishield doses to PMC, a total of 11,742 residents in PMC limits were inoculated on Monday — 1,800 with Covaxin doses in six civic centres, and the rest with Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik doses in private hospitals.

As on July 19, a total of 22,30,053 vaccine doses have been administered in the city since the launch of the vaccine drive on January 16. “Half of the total doses administered till now have been done by private hospitals through their paid service. Around 10 lakh doses have been administered by private hospitals and they still have stock of around 2.5 lakh doses,” said the civic officer.

Congress leader Gopal Tiwari said the Centre had declared free vaccination for all but failed to provide sufficient doses to the PMC. “The private hospitals are getting more doses than government centres and citizens have no option but to get the paid vaccine,” he alleged.

According to the PMC, till July 15, 7,23,270 citizens in the 18-44 age group, 3,95,752 in the 45-60 age group and 3,20,245 senior citizens have been administered the first dose of the vaccine. As many as 5,15,252 residents of PMC areas have received both doses of the vaccine.