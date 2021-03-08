Pune: Covid19 mortality rate of 2.35% puts PMC back on toes

A year after the city registered first Covid19 patient in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) that was among the worst affected city in the country due to pandemic continues to fight a long battle to minimize the impact as it records a mortality rate of 2.35 percent so far and is facing a fear of the second wave due to the ongoing surge.

As of March 7, the city had identified 2,08,330 patients in a year after testing 11,92,002 suspects. A total of 4,890 citizens succumbed to the viral infection so far putting the case fatality rate to 2.35 percent.

The PMC has a total of 1,96,751 recovery from Covid19 in a year but its recovery rate that had reached around 97 percent in the recent past is on a decline and is at 94.44 per cent after a year of the outbreak.

A month ago, the PMC had a sigh of relief after it did not register any Covid19 death on February 6, the first time since April 15 last year but the situation has changed with an upward swing in infection rate. The daily positivity rate that had dropped below five percent is now once again around 15 percent. The slowdown in a few months of a year has brought down the overall positivity rate from around 22 percent to 17.48 percent after a year.

The active cases count had dropped drastically below one percent making the PMC close the Covid Care Centres (CCC) due to lack of patients, dedicated jumbo hospital and also withdraw the 20 percent reservation of beds in private hospitals for treatment of patients. The ongoing surge has increased the active cases percent to 3.21 percent of the total infection so far and once again made PMC restart CCC and urge private hospitals to be ready for reservation of beds for treatment of patients.

The PMC had relaxed most of the restrictions of lockdown due to pandemics but has again started tightening it with the closure of classroom teaching in schools, colleges and private coaching classes. It is likely to introduce more restrictions considering the rising positivity rate and the civic administration has been asked to be ready for handling the situation. The civic body also reintroduced containment zone strategy after the city was without a containment zone in January and February.

According to civic administration, new restrictions are likely after a review meeting by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar at the end of the week.