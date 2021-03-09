Pune Covid-19 wrap: Sharp drop in new cases, 1,412 infections detected on Monday

An elderly man is vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pune on Monday (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

There was a sharp drop in the number of new cases reported from Pune on Monday, despite little change in the numbers of tests conducted in the last three days.

Only 1,412 new cases were detected in Pune district on Monday, compared to 2,044 on Sunday, and 1,944 on Saturday. This big drop of more than 600 is not fully explained by the relatively smaller drop in the number of tests. On Saturday, for example, 12,880 samples were tested in the district, followed by 12,501 on Sunday and 11,316 on Monday, data released by the district authorities shows.

The number of detections usually show a noticeable decline on Mondays, not just in Pune but everywhere, mainly because of substantially lower number of testing on Sundays. Since most of the test results take at least a day to be known, the impact of lower testing has been getting evident only on Monday.

However, the Pune example shows that test numbers are only one of the factors influencing the rise or fall in detections. There are several things that are yet fully understood about the nature and behaviour of the virus. More than 24 lakh samples have so far been tested in Pune.

With Monday’s addition, Pune has so far recorded more than 4.22 lakh confirmed infections, according to state government data.

13 deaths were reported from Pune district on Monday, taking the total death toll to 9,316.

There was a marginal decline in the number of active cases in the district, from over 20,000 a day earlier to a little more than 19,000 on Monday, according to the data released by state government.