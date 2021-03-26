Pune: Active cases cross 50,000, over 80% beds occupied in PMC hospitals

On Thursday, 42 deaths were reported from the district, of which 23 were from PMC areas.

A shortage of beds and other medical facilities looms large on Pune as the number of active coronavirus cases went past 50,000 on Thursday. The district reported 6,427 new infections on Thursday, the second consecutive day of 6,000-plus cases, taking number of currently sick patients to 50,289, state government data shows.

Only 2,808 people were declared to have recovered from the disease on Thursday, leading to an addition of more than 3,500 to the city’s current caseload.

More than 80 per cent of the allocated Covid-19 beds in hospitals in the Pune Municipal Corporation areas are already occupied, forcing the local authorities to rush to find more beds, ventilators and ICUs for the expected rise in demand in the coming days. Over 10,000 people are hospitalised across the district, while the remaining are in home isolation.



As a result of the massive surge in new cases for the last few weeks, the city has also been reporting many more deaths now. On Thursday, 42 deaths were reported from the district, of which 23 were from PMC areas.

Pimpri Chinchwad reported seven deaths while the remaining were from cantonments and rural areas. With Thursday’s addition, the total number of coronavirus deaths in Pune has reached 9,724, data released by the district administration shows. This number is only 8,245 in the state government records, possibly because of differences in mapping the deaths to different districts.

Unlike Mumbai, where there has been a massive rise in testing in the last few days, Pune has been able to make only incremental increases in its testing capacities. On Thursday, 25,031 samples were tested, a slight improvement from the 22,000-23,000 samples that have been tested, on an average, in the last one week. So far, the district has carried out more than 27.31 lakh tests.

