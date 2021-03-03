Pune covid wrap: 1,211 new cases, five deaths reported on Tuesday

People seen having tea at a tea shop while a mascot wearing a mask in the background at Apabalwant Chowk in Pune. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

After the routine Monday drop, new coronavirus cases in Pune district jumped past 1,000 once again on Tuesday. The district reported 1,211 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed infections to more than 4.1 lakh.

Five deaths were reported on Tuesday, all from the Pune city area. The total death toll in the district is now 9,258.

A total of 987 infected persons were declared to have recovered on Tuesday. Since this number is well below the new infections, there was a consequent increase in the number of active cases. The active cases in the district now exceed 10,000.

Of the 1,211 new cases on Tuesday, more than half, 688, were reported from the city area, 288 from Pimpri Chinchwad and 235 from Cantonment and rural areas.

A total of 11,095 samples were tested for the Covid 19 infection on Tuesday. Till date, over 23.38 lakh samples have been tested in the district.

There are 5841 persons who have the infection and opted for home isolation as against 4726 who are admitted across hospitals in the district.