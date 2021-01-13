Pune gets 1.13 lakh vaccine doses, 8 hospitals in district to vaccinate healthcare workers

The second dry run of Covid vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Yerwada, Pune.

Of the 9.63 lakh Covishield vaccine doses for Maharashtra, a total of 11,240 vaccine doses have been set aside for the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). A total of 7,930 vaccine doses have been allocated for AFMS in Pune while 1,610 have been set aside for Mumbai. Another 15,130 vaccine doses will be set aside for central government healthcare workers and the remaining for state healthcare workers, according to state authorities.

The highest number of vaccine doses have been sent to Mumbai (1,39,500), followed by Pune (1,13,000), Thane (74,000), Nagpur (42,000) Ahmednagar (39,000), Kolhapur (37,500) and Aurangabad (34,000).

A meeting on this issue was held on Wednesday and the allocation of vaccine doses will be made as per the central government’s protocol, said Pune District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh. Accordingly, Pune district has received a total of 1.13 lakh vaccine doses.

Dr Amit Shah, PMC’s immunisation officer, said the civic body has received 48,000 vaccine doses, which have been kept at its vaccine store centre at Narayan Peth. Instead of the 16 vaccination centres identified to inoculate healthcare workers in the first phase, the civic body has now identified eight hospitals, including Sassoon General Hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Ruby Hall Clinic, Noble Hospital and Bharati Hospital, and the civic body-run Kamala Nehru Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and Sutar Hospital.

Private hospitals authorities said they expected the vaccine doses to be sent either by January 15 or on the day of the vaccination, January 16.

