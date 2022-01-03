Teenagers eager to get Covid vaccination at Pune’s Kamala Nehru Hospital

At Pune’s Kamala Nehru Hospital, the flow of youngsters remained unstoppable as the Covid-19 vaccination drive for those aged between 15 and 18 years commenced on Monday.

Rather than wait for the elevator 16-year-old Aryan Jadhav took the stairs to the fifth floor where names are registered and Nurse Surekha Gholap waits to inject the jab to the teenagers. “I am eager to take the vaccine shot as early as possible,” said Jadhav, a Class-XI student. His friend, Kanad Tamne (16), added that the vaccine will help us fight Covid.

As per the government policy, Covaxin is being administered to the 15 to 18 years age group. In the city, there are 40 centres which have the Covaxin doses.

Ritesh Parte was the first 17-year-old youth to get his vaccine shot at the Kamala Nehru hospital, while 16-year-old Harsheeta Urs got the jab after a brief formal inauguration. “We don’t really have to worry about side effects. There is so much evidence that vaccines are safe. Most of us are really keen on getting the jab and ending this Covid-19,” she said.

According to civic health officials there are around 10,000 doses of Covaxin. There have been several enquiries at private hospitals for Covaxin shots. However, authorities said that they were trying to procure the vaccine, which are presently not available.