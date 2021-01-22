At 72 per cent, Pune region registers its highest number of vaccinations

The second dry run of Covid vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Yerwada, Pune.

On the fourth day of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the Pune region recorded the highest number of inoculations at 72 per cent on Friday. Across the state, the number of vaccinations was at 73 per cent with a total of 21,610 getting the shot.

On Friday, at least 3,533 of 4,900 beneficiaries were vaccinated, said Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune region, which includes Pune, Satara and Solapur districts.

As many as 12 vaccination sites achieved the target of inoculating 100 beneficiaries each, including four sites in Pune district (Manchar Sub district hospital, Kanhe Phata rural hospital, Shikrapur rural hospital and Sanghvi primary health centre). The other two sites were at Sub district hospital Karad and Mission Hospital at Wai, Satara district .

Six sites in Solapur district that achieved the target include Ashwini Rugnalay, Sangola rural hospital, Ashwini rural medical college, Kumbhari, Akkalkot Rural hospital, Barshi rural hospital and Akluj Sub district hospital.

At 87 per cent, Solapur district saw the highest number of vaccine beneficiaries getting the shot. At lesat 960 of 1,100 people were vaccinated in Solapur while 82 per cent vaccinations were recorded in Satara with at least 735 of 900 beneficiaries getting the shot, Deshmukh told The Indian Express.

Pune district recorded 63 per cent vaccinations with at least 1,838 of 2,900 registered beneficiaries getting the shot. Pune rural saw the highest number of vaccinations with 1,151 of 1,500 getting vaccinated. Of the eight listed vaccination sites in Pune, three were still not functional, including Bharati, Noble and Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital.

Vaccinations on five fixed days from next week, second lot of 2.24 lakh vaccine doses received

From next week, vaccinations take place on five fixed days, including Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, district health authorities said.

The number of sites will be increased from 31 to 55 in Pune district and after the initial 100 beneficiaries are vaccinated, more people can be added only if their name is registered on the CoWin app, district health officials said.

By June 30 this year, the target is to vaccinate at least 30 crore people across the country and officials said that by February 14, the first dose of the vaccine should be given to healthcare workers. The next group includes frontline workers. More vaccination sites will be involved, including rural hospitals at Velha, primary health centres at Karla, Talegaon Dhamdhere and others. Pune Cantonment Board’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital will also be a vaccination site. As many as 2.24 lakh doses of the vaccine will be procured soon, district health authorities said.

