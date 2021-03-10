Pune covid update: Over 2,000 new cases reported

RTPCR Swab Test for diagnosis of Covid-19 at Dhankawadi center on Monday. Express Photo by Pavan Khengre,12.02.21, Pune. *** Local Caption *** RTPCR Swab Test for diagnosis of Covid-19 at Dhankawadi center on Monday. Express Photo by Pavan Khengre,12.02.21, Pune.

After a significant dip on Monday, Pune once again detected more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with the city areas under Pune Municipal Corporation alone finding over 1,000 cases.

A total of 13,177 samples were tested in the district on Tuesday, compared to 11,316 on Monday. That could partially account for the difference in the positive cases as well. On Monday, only 1,412 positive cases were detected in the district.

For the last several days now, Pune has been contributing the maximum number of cases for any city in the country, a situation that also prevailed in August and September last year. The district currently accounts for more than 20 per cent of all the cases reported from Maharashtra.

According to data released by the state government, Pune district has till now recorded more than 4.24 lakh confirmed infections, second only to Delhi where over 6.24 lakh people have been found positive so far. About 18,000 of these cases are currently active.

Pune district also reported 14 deaths on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 9,330, according to data from the district authorities. Numbers released by the state government and the district authorities do not always match with each other.

District authorities said there were 9,526 infected people under home isolation while 4,992 were admitted in various hospitals.