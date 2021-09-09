Risk of third wave looms but many plan to socialise, celebrate in Sept-Oct: survey

With the festive season starting this weekend with Ganesh Puja, followed by Durga Puja, social interactions are only expected to increase and so is the risk of Covid-19 spread.

To quantify the magnitude of social interactions and the risk, LocalCircles , a community social media platform, has conducted its second household social interaction survey on understanding from people about the different categories of people they expect to visit and host at their homes in the next 30 days. It also sought to know about the different kinds of get-togethers they are planning to attend during this period.

The survey received over 27,000 responses from over 12,000 households residing in 312 districts of India. Of the total, 67% of the participants were men while 33% were women. Also, 44% of respondents were from tier 1 districts, 31% from tier 2 and 25% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts, Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles said.

The findings of the survey indicate that 80% of Indian households will have 1 or more categories of visitors coming to their home in the next 30 days. Of whom, the majority of Indian households expect to have service providers, domestic helps, and extended family visit them.

On the other hand, 59% of Indian families plan to visit family, friend, others in the next 30 days. Also, 48% families plan to attend get togethers for festivals, birthdays, special occasions and other events during the period.

Meanwhile, public health officials advise that citizens should continue to limit their exposure and visits, including indoor and outdoor socializing to minimize the spread of Covid-19 and prevent a possible third wave especially with the upcoming festive season.