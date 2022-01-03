Pune: Citing Covid surge, PMC mayor to press for shutting of schools

Citing the Covid-19 surge, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) mayor Murlidhar Mohol will urge the district administration to shut the schools and stick to online classes as demanded by parents and doctors.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Monday took a review of the Covid-19 situation in the city and the preparation to handle it. “There has been a surge in Covid-19 cases and the active case count has increased by four times within the last one week. Thus, the review was taken to prepare to handle the situation,” he said.

The mayor said that 90 per cent of the newly infected patients are fully vaccinated and that most of them are asymptomatic, with very few needing hospitalisation. Of the 2,500 active cases, 340 patients are hospitalised with 190 of them in normal condition, he said.

“We are not in favour of introducing additional restrictions. Instead, there should be strict implementation of the existing Covid rules of using masks and entry of citizens with both doses in public places,” Mohol said.

The mayor said there is a demand from the public at large to shut the schools for offline teaching and continue with only online classes. “We will convey the same during a review meeting to be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday. Decision on this would be taken in the meeting,” Mohol said.

All schools in the city were allowed to start offline teaching for classes 1 to 6 from December 16. Most of the schools have started the operations despite the cold response from children and parents.

On the preparedness to tackle medical emergencies, the mayor said, there is sufficient stock of medicines and 4,000 Remdesivir injections. A total of 1,800 beds are ready in PMC hospitals and 12 Oxygen generation plants that generate 9,000 litres per minute are operational, he added. The Oxygen storage capacity at nine locations totals 130 kilolitres, he said.

The jumbo Covid hospital is ready for hospitalising patients and the structural audit, fire audit, electric audit of the infrastructure has been done, he said adding that the hospital operations can be restarted in seven days after deciding on it.

The PMC has also made preparations for the treatment of children by setting up a facility at Rajiv Gandhi hospital, Baner hospital and agreement with private hospitals has been done to reserve beds for treatment of children, Mohol said.

The PMC has also started new hospitals at Hadapsar and Warje. The civic body will set up Covid Care Centre in an agreement with residential hotels in the city.

The PMC has decided to give priority to completing vaccination of maximum citizens, Mohol said.

There are around three lakh citizens eligible for second dose vaccination. “There are 78,000 doses ready for vaccination. Two lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will be vaccinated in the city and 40 dedicated centres have been set up for the purpose,” he said.

A booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be administered from January 10 for all those above 60 years, health staff and all comorbid above 18 years, he said.