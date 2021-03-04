PMC to focus on buildings, housing societies in declaring containment zones

Pune police cracks down on people who are violating Covid-19 guidelines, near Pune Railway Station on March 3. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

In light of the rising Covid-19 cases in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to declare buildings with at least five active patients and large societies with a minimum of 20 active patients as containment zones. It is also scaling up testing to identify positive cases.

“There is a Covid-19 surge in the city, and the PMC is geared up to contain the spread of the viral infection. The PMC will not declare large areas as containment zones, but instead focus on buildings, housing societies and small localities to ensure the lives of others are not affected,” Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said.

He said assistant municipal commissioners, who are in-charge of the ward offices, have been empowered to declare containment zones in their respective areas depending on the number of patients. “A building would be declared a containment zone if there are a minimum of five active patients. In case of large housing societies, if there are a minimum of 20 active patients, then it will be declared a containment zone,” he said.

The PMC will paste stickers on the entrance doors of the houses that have infected patients so that outsiders do not enter the premises. Also, the civic administration has decided to put home quarantine stamps on the wrists of infected people to ensure they are easily identified in case they move in a public place. The PMC plans to take legal action against patients violating quarantine rules.

The PMC will urge senior citizens, those with comorbidities and children below the age of 10 to be regularly tested if they reside in a neighbourhood of the containment zone.

The civic administration has appointed a Quick Response Team (QRT) in each ward office to track Covid-19 patients and carry out contract tracing.

On March 3, the PMC registered 853 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 5,551. A total of five persons succumbed to the viral infection on the day, taking the toll to 4,869.

Meanwhile, the PMC has ramped up vaccination by opening 46 centres across the city. It has decided to carry out vaccination in two shifts in three civic hospitals, Kamla Nehru Hospital, Naidu Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

