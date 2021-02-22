Pune Covid spike: Increase of 66% in fresh cases over one week

WITH A spike in Covid-19 cases in the city once again, the PMC registered an increase of 65.64 per cent in fresh cases last week ending February 20, as compared to the previous week with all ward office areas showing a significant rise in the number of new patients.

According to weekly Covid-19 report of the PMC, 2,690 new Covid-19 patients were identified in the last week as compared to 1,624 in the previous week. Weekly positivity rate also increased from 7.6 per cent to 10.3 per cent over the past week. The weekly positivity rate dropped to 5.2 per cent in the first week of February.

The civic administration has once again swung into action by imposing restrictions on public movement. The administration has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am while school, colleges and coaching classes have been asked to shut down for a week. It has also started taking strict action against those not using masks while in public places and not following guidelines and protocols.

Considering the actual rise in the number of new patients in the last week from February 14 to 20, maximum number of cases was registered in the area under Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office at of 281, followed by 258 in Warje-Karvenagar, 254 in Sinhagad Road and 253 in Nagar Road-Vadgaon Sheri. The lowest number was registered in Bhavani Peth with 74 patients, followed by Wanawadi-Ramtekdi at 98.

There were a total of 2,561 active cases on February 20, which increased to 2,896 on February 21 with most in home isolation. There are no Covid care centres operational at present and patients are either in home isolation or hospitalised.

Around 164 patients are critical while 350 are on oxygen support seeking treatment in government and private hospitals. The city has also witnessed an increase in Covid deaths with 25 succumbing to the viral infection last week while 22 died in the previous week and 15 in the first week of February.

