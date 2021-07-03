Covid restrictions extended in Pimpri: No relaxation in shop timings, outdoor and indoor sports allowed

Rush for vaccination organised by federation of Trade associations of Pune for their staff at NMV High School on Bajirao Road. (Express photo: Arul Horizon)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Saturday said the Covid-19 restrictions imposed last week will continue for now. There will be no extension of timings for non-essential shops which will operate from Monday to Friday till 4 pm.

In his directive, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said outdoor and indoors sports activities will be allowed on all days of the week till 4 pm. “However, for indoor games, players and staff should have been vaccinated with two doses,” the order said. “For players under 18 years of age, only training will be allowed with all precautions”.

Patil said coaching classes for competitive exams will be allowed from Monday to Friday till 4 pm. “However, at these places, both students and teachers should have received at least one dose of the vaccine,” he said.

The PCMC administration said no further relaxation is being given as the state government has directed that in view of the threat of the Delta-plus variant, more stringent steps should be initiated to curb its spread. The PCMC directive does not mention anything about passenger norms in auto-rickshaws or in cabs, or the number of travellers allowed in private cars.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane said a separate order will be issued in this connection.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.