Pune: Covid positivity rate slips to 4.95%, bed occupancy to 23.3%

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday declared that the Covid-19 positivity rate as well as oxygen bed occupancy have reduced in the city.

“The PMC has good news for Punekars. The average positivity ratio in the city in the last one week has been 4.95 per cent and average bed occupancy has been 23.33 percent,” said additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol too said that it was good news for the city that the Covid19 situation had improved drastically.

The improved Covid-19 situation is likely to lead to further relaxation in restrictions. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said if the current situation hopefully continues for the next two days, the PMC could issue orders to extend the operations of shops till 7 pm, dine-in at restaurants till 10 pm and opening up of mallsl. There are yet no signs of reopening of cinema theatres and cultural halls in the coming week.

On June 10, the city registered 3,457 active Covid-19 cases, which was a huge decline from the peak of 56,636 on April 18. There has been a continuous decline in active cases since.

The recovery rate in the city has also improved to 97.48 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.78 per cent.

According to the latest data, there are 2,072 patients hospitalised for Covid19 treatment and 983 of them are on oxygen support, 314 in ICU and 539 on ventilator support. Around 1,300 patients are in home isolation and constitute 40 per cent of the total active cases.

On Thursday, the Sinhagad road war office registered most cases maximum of 44 newly infected Covid patients followed by 39 in Hadapsar-Mundhwa, and 31 in Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office area while the least 5 each were reported in Bhavani Peth and Wanawadi-Ramtekdi ward office area followed by 8 each in Dhole-Patil Road, Kasba-Vishrambaugwada and Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori ward office area.