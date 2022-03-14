Pune: Covid positivity rate drops to 3.3%, no patient on ventilator support

In line with the decline in Covid cases in Pune, the city currently has no Covid patient on ventilator while only one patient is on oxygen support in hospital, health officials said. The daily Covid positivity rate in the city has dropped to 3.34 per cent with only 65 of the 1,944 individuals tested showing positive for the viral infection, they added.

“Only 14 of the 574 active Covid patients are currently in hospital, which is just 2.43 per cent. Moreover, there is no patient on invasive or non-invasive ventilator in the city, while there is just one patient on oxygen support,” said a civic health officer.

This means that all 513 ventilator beds reserved for Covid patients are vacant, while only one of the 4,147 oxygen beds is occupied. “Deaths due to Covid have also gone down drastically with most days, of late, seeing no reports of such deaths. The Covid toll as of March 13 is 9,348,” he said.

The mortality rate has also reduced to 1.41 per cent with 9,348 of the total 6,61,606 patients having succumbed since the outbreak.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stopped its operations at the 800-bedded jumbo Covid hospital in Shivajinagar and recently began dismantling the temporary structure. The civic body, however, has kept its dedicated Covid hospital in Baner operational while another dedicated Covid facility has been kept ready for treatment as per requirement.