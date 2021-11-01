Pune: Covid positivity drops below 2% in October, active cases down by half in a month

With the Covid-19 case positivity rate in the city dropping to less than two per cent in October, the Pune Municipal Corporation has relaxed almost all major Covid-19 restrictions. The number of active cases in the city now has also dropped by more than half of what it was on October 1.

Though restrictions have been done away with, the advisory asking people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining social distance and frequent sanitisation of establishments, remains in place.

“The positivity rate for October was 1.77 percent. A total of 45 patients succumbed to the viral infection during the month. There were no deaths for a period of seven days, which is the longest period during which a fatality was not recorded since the outbreak,” a PMC officer said.

“There were 1,487 active cases in the city on September 30. But this number dropped to 731 on October 31. So, the number has reduced by more than half in a month,” he added.

The total positivity rate from the start of the pandemic till September 30 was 14.88 per cent while the mortality rate was 1.80 percent. A total of 3,260 people were infected in the month while 3,971 patients have been cured of it till October 31.

Till date, 5,04,286 people in the city have been infected and 4,94,481 have so far got cured. A total of 9,074 people have succumbed to Covid so far.

However, the average number of tests being done in the city has also come down to just over 5,000 in a day.

The PMC administration, while continuing with its vaccination drive, has alerted citizens to take proper care during the festive season to contain the spread of Covid.

All commercial activities have resumed in the city after a long gap. Private and government offices have been allowed to operate with full capacity now. Entertainment activities have resumed and places of worship have also been opened to the public.

The civic administration has developed one more dedicated Covid hospital in Baner while the jumbo Covid hospital in the city has been kept ready for the treatment of patients as per requirement. The availability of medical oxygen has been increased in the city hospital and PMC has also made preparations for the supply of medicines for the treatment of Covid patients.