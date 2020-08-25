Pune: Covid patient from Hadapsar discharged after 67 days in ICU

The patient was immediately transferred to the ICU and was on bilevel positive airway pressure for 12 days. (Representational)

A Covid-19 patient was discharged after 67 days in the ICU. The man, a 45-year-old resident of Hadapsar, was hospitalised on June 17 with fever, shortness of breath, and cough. He had bilateral pneumonia, according to Dr Amit Dravid, infectious disease specialist, and Dr Z A Khan, director of intensive care at Noble hospital.

According to doctors, only 8 per cent to 10 per cent patients, who have undergone invasive ventilation, survive. More than 90 per cent Covid patients on invasive ventilation die of pneumonia and its complications.

The patient was immediately transferred to the ICU and was on bilevel positive airway pressure for 12 days. The patient could not, however, maintain saturation level and had to be put on invasive ventilation, and after a 67 days was discharged on August 24.

Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble Hospital, said, “We are happy that we could save yet another life. To date, we have treated more than 1,600 Covid patients and every patient’s survival increases the motivation of our team to fight this pandemic.”

