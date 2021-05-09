Pune: Covid patient found hanging inside hospital storeroom, death by suicide suspected

Police said the man had begun to recover and his vitals were improving.

In a suspected death by suicide, a 44-year-old man, who was undergoing Covid-19 treatment in the ICU of a hospital at Talegaon in Pune district, was found hanging from a pipe by a telephone wire on Sunday morning.

According to police, the man was hospitalised at the Covid facility of Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research (MIMER) for over a week. He was found hanging in the store room of the hospital around 7.30 am, police said.

Police said the man had begun to recover and his vitals were improving. Inspector Bhaskar Jadhav of Talegaon Dabhade police station said, “The man was admitted to MIMER on May 1, after he tested positive. He was being treated in the ICU. On Sunday morning, he left his bed to go to the washroom. But he was seen by an attendant going into a store room and locking the door. The attendant called him from outside and also tried to open the door but there was no response. A while later, other hospital staff were called and they broke the door open.”

Jadhav added, “The patient was found hanging from a pipe by a telephone wire. He was declared dead later. Primary probe points to death by suicide. No note has been found. We will be recording the statements of the hospital staff and relatives of the patient as part of the probe. The man was a resident of a village near Lonavala.”