Pune Covid outbreak: One-fifth of deaths, one-third of new infections makes April worst month for city

A Covid-19 patient from Yerwada waiting for admission in a school van with oxygen outside Jumbo Covid center at Shivaji nagar, Pune. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Even though the Covid-19 situation in the city has been showing signs of stabilising in the last 10 days after reaching its peak on April 18, over one third of infections and one fifth of the deaths due to Covid till now have been recorded in April, a year after the outbreak.

The city registered its first Covid-19 case in March last year and authorities have been taking containment measures since then to check the spread. However, the worst has come one year later, in April.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) registered 1,50,175 patients in the month of April this year which is 35.80 per cent, more than one-third, of the total infected so far. Fortunately, most of those infected did not require hospitalisation and were cured in home isolation. A total of 1,39,294 patients were cured, which is about 37.70 per cent of the total recoveries recorded in the city till date.

The civic administration registered the largest number of casualties in April with 1,495 succumbing to the viral infection, which is about 22 percent, or over one-fifth, of the total 6,797 deaths in the city till now.

The city has been witnessing a decline in the overall case fatality rate, with lowest of 1.62 per cent being reported by the end of April 30 this year, but it registered a mortality rate of one percent in the previous month which is higher than 0.67 percent in March this year.

The positivity rate of above 20 per cent throughout the month added concern for the authorities as it struggled to provide beds for treatment of critical patients due to the high number of patients in need of it.

Thus, the authorities had to sweat it out to increase the number of beds for hospitalisation of patients and managed to double the bed capacity from 5,564 on April 1 to 11,873 on April 30. As of now, it has 2,128 beds without oxygen, 7,036 beds with Oxygen, 622 ICU beds and 770 ventilator beds for treatment of patients and is further making efforts to increase the capacity by setting up one more dedicated covid hospital of over 100 Oxygen beds in Baner and setting up Covid Care Centers with Oxygen bed facility.

The limitation in availability of medical Oxygen has put breaks in further increase in the number of Oxygen beds but with the help of the district administration, PMC is making all efforts to handle the shortage of Oxygen in the city. “The state government is making all possible efforts to overcome the shortage of medical Oxygen for the treatment of Covid patients and make it available as per requirement,” said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during the weekly review meeting of Covid situation in the city.

The five week low positivity rate of 20.38 per cent in the last week has brought some relief to the administration in managing the situation.

Pawar directed the administration to create health infrastructure considering the requirement during the third wave. “Oxygen generation plants should be set up while the number of beds for treatment of critical patients should be increased. The stock of necessary medicine for treatment of patients should be procured in advance,” he said.