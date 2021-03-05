Pune Covid-19 wrap: 1,831 cases, 11 deaths on Thursday

Senior citizens wait outside a vaccination center at Late Shivshankar Pote Hospital in Padmavati on Thursday. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

The daily count of coronavirus cases in Pune continues to rise. The district found 1,831 new cases on Thursday, compared to 1,714 a day earlier.

Nearly half of these, 904 cases, came from Pune city, while Pimpri Chinchwad reported 502 cases. The remaining 425 were reported from the cantonment and rural areas.

The district also reported 11 deaths on Thursday, taking the total toll to 9,276.

As many as 12,001 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Thursday, slightly less than the previous day. Overall, more than 23.64 lakh samples have been tested in the district.

Right now, there are 12,129 active cases in Pune district. This is more than the number of active cases in any state, except Kerala, and of course Maharashtra.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.