Covid-19: Pune has 206 micro-containment zones

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) puts up 'Restricted Entry' banners on the entrances of housing societies which have been marked containment zones. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre, File)

The rising number of coronavirus cases has resulted in an increase in the micro-containment zones in the Pune. As on Friday, there were 206 such containment zones in the city, each comprising of a building or residential society, or a small locality.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decentralised the implementation of containment zone to ward office level with buildings with minimum of five active cases and housing societies with minimum of 20 active cases being declared as micro-containment zones. The civic administration has been putting boards on the entrance door of house with Covid19 patient and a stamp on the wrist of the patient in home isolation.

As on March 25, the PMC had 206 micro containment zones which included 78 buildings having more than five active patients and 95 housing societies with minimum of 20 active patients. The civic administration has also declared 33 other localities as micro containment zones based on the number of active cases. The citizens are not allowed to enter of exit from the containment zone unless there is an emergency.

“The number of micro-containment zones keep on changing every day based on the laboratory report of suspect patients. The strategy of micro containment zone is strictly followed,” said an assistant municipal commission, in-charge of a ward office.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The number of active cases in the city (only the areas under Pune Municipal Corporation) on March 25 was 28,578 with the addition of 3,286 patients found infected on Thursday.

Amongst the people found infected on Thursday, the maximum were from Hadapsar-Mundhwa road, where 444 persons tested positive for the virus. There were 313 people from Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar area who were found infected, followed by 279 in Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri, 248 in Aundh-Baner, 247 in Sinhagad Road, 246 in Kothrud-Bavdhan, 224 in Warje-Karvenagar, 219 in Bibwewadi, 203 in Kasba-Vishrambaug, 186 in Kondhwa-Yeolewadi, 151 each in Shivajinagar-Ghole road and Wanawadi-Ramtekdi, 141 in Dhole Patil Road, 126 in Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori and 108 in Bhavani Peth.

The PMC has increased the number of swab collection centres to 17 to increase the testing to around 16,000 in a day. Also, it is starting Covid Care Centre (CCC) in different parts of the city.