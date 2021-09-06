Pune accounts for 22% of Maharashtra’s fresh Covid-19 cases in last 10 days, shows report

In a worrying trend, Pune has been accounting for around 22 per cent of Maharashtra’s fresh Covid-19 cases for the last 10 days.

Between August 26 and September 4, a total of 9,815 new cases have been detected in Pune district, according to a state health department report.

Ahmednagar reported 7,555 new cases, followed by 5,033 in Satara, 4,067 in Solapur and 3,843 in Mumbai in the last ten days, Dr Pradeep Vyas, the additional chief secretary of Maharashtra, who presented the findings of the report at a virtual conference, said. Across the state, 44,437 new cases were detected during the same time period.

At 6.58 per cent, the weekly positivity rate is also showing a steady rise in Pune district. The state’s positivity rate stands at 2.71 per cent. Ahmednagar, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg, Osmanabad, Ratnagiri and Nashik are the other districts having positivity rates higher than the state average.

The report further informed that while there were no Covid-19 cases reported in Dhule on September 4, Nandurbar had reported only one case. Wardha, Washim, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Parbhani, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Amravati, Buldhana and Yavatmal are among 17 districts with less than 100 Covid cases.

At 1.7 crore, Maharashtra has highest number of fully vaccinated people

Dr Vyas said that the state has administered nearly 6.3 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, second to only Uttar Pradesh. However, Maharashtra has the highest number of fully vaccinated persons — more than 1.7 crore — followed by UP at 1.3 crore.

On September 4, the state was able to administer more than 12 lakh vaccines in a single day. According to Dr Vyas, at least 45 per cent of the state’s adult population have been administered at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. At least 93.97 lakh shots have been administered at private facilities across ten districts. In Mumbai, over 39.03 lakh doses have been administered at private hospitals followed by more than 24.69 lakh doses in Pune.