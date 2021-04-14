As cases surge, medical fraternity concerned over rising Covid infections in youth

There is a rising concern among the medical fraternity over youngsters in the age group of 30-50 years getting infected with Covid-19, with a fair number of them landing up in intensive care units.

At least 50 per cent of those admitted at the intensive care unit of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital are those in the 30-50 year age group. The first wave of infections saw people aged over 60 years entering the ICU, authorities at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital said.

“There are 477 Covid patients at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. A total of 50 are in the ICU and 17 are on non-invasive ventilation. Of the 57 persons requiring intensive care, at least half are youngsters in the age group of 30-50 years,” doctors at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital said.

Dr H K Sale, Executive Director of Noble hospital, said they had 285 Covid-19 patients and another 44 in ICU. “There is a mixed bag of patients, but we are finding several youngsters admitted in critical condition,” Dr Sale said. Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent at Ruby Hall Clinic said they had admitted 410 Covid-19 patients and another 60 in the intensive care unit. “Young patients are getting infected and have moderate to severe illness that needs hospitalisation,” he said.

As per Dr Vijay Natarajan, CEO of Symbiosis Hospital that has admitted 233 persons with Covid-19 infections and 23 in the ICU, there are young patients aged over 30 years in the ICU. “The younger age group is getting affected. The tenth day after their swab test returns positive, we see a drop in oxygen levels. While symptoms like fever and sore throat remain, other symptoms like headache loss of smell and taste and gastrointestinal symptoms occur. In the last wave, we had seen children getting infected, but they were totally asymptomatic. This time, the younger population, especially those above 30 years, are infected and have symptoms,” Dr Natarajan said.

At Bharati Hospital, which has also admitted 300 Covid-19 patients, doctors said they were treating a fair share of young people. Dr Jitendra Oswal, Deputy Medical Director said several in the 30-50 year age group were getting admitted with moderate to severe illnesses and landing in the ICU. There are 50 persons requiring intensive care, and of these, at least 25 are in the 30-50 year age group, Dr Oswal said.

Dr Sanjay Patil, Chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s Hospital Board of India, Pune Chapter said, The current strain of the virus is infective. There is a need to treat patients as early as possible and monitor oxygen levels after a six-minute walk test.”

Pune district report finds majority of deaths in the 51-70 year age group

An analysis of the 10,895 deaths in Pune district till April 13 shows that a majority of deaths were in the 51-70 years age group. A total of 2,484 persons who died of Covid-19 were in the 51-60 year age group, while 3,122 were in the 61-70 year age group. Another 2,413 deaths were in the 71-80 year age group. A total of 1,743 persons who died of the infection are in the 31-50 year age group. A total of 534 persons who died were in the 31 to 40 year age group while 1,209 were in the 41 to 50 year age group.

Presently, in Pune district till April 13, there are 20,984 active Covid-19 cases. Of these, 10,527 are at Covid care centres in isolation beds, while 7,207 are on oxygen support . There are 10,457 critical patients in the district and in the ICU a total of 1,083 are on ventilator support. Of these, 4,776 critical patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, while 2,925 are from Pimpri Chinchwad and 2,756 are from Pune rural and cantonment areas.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.