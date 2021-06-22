Pune: Admissions to jumbo hospital, three Covid Care Centres suspended

With the number of critical Covid-19 patients hospitalised in the city dropping below 1,000, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has temporarily suspended admissions at the jumbo Covid hospital and three of the four Covid Care Centers (CCC).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in need of hospitalisation has drastically reduced with the slowdown of the spread of the viral infection. Thus, new admissions at the jumbo Covid hospital in Shivajinagar has been stopped. Patients in need of hospitalisation are either admitted to the dedicated Covid hospital in Baner, Dalvi hospital or Naidu hospital,” said a civic officer.

The capacity of beds was increased to 700 as the city witnessed the second wave of Covid-19 and the demand for hospital beds hit its peak. “The admission of patients would be restarted whenever it is required,” the officer added.

The PMC had also set up four CCCs in different parts of the city with a total capacity of accommodating 1,280 asymptomatic patients. However, the decline in active cases in these CCs has reduced to merely 10. “Three CCCs set up at Ramchandra Bankar school in Hadapsar, sports complex in Balewadi and SNDT college on Karve road have been shut. The civic staff at the CCCs are relieved from their responsibilities and are directed to join their original desk in the civic body,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

The only CCC operational is at Gangadham fire building in Bibwewadi, and the civic staff on duty at this centre will also be relieved after its operations are stopped, Agarwal said.

Of the 2,470 active patients at present in the city, 359 are in critical condition while 503 are on oxygen support. More than 70 per cent of the total patients are in home isolation.

However, the civic administration is not taking chances considering health experts are predicting a third wave of infections, and warning it may affect children more severely. The PMC has been scaling up health infrastructure, especially for the treatment of pediatric patients.

