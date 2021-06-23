Pune: Covid crisis, inflation and salary hikes to hit development work in city

Pune is likely to get only around 30 per cent of the proposed Rs 4,035 crore for undertaking development work in the city due to the financial crisis owing to Covid-19, inflation and salary hikes of employees according to the seventh pay commission.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has prepared an estimated budget of Rs 8,370 crore for 2021-22. However, the civic administration has flagged the possible shortage of revenue collection and an increase in unplanned expenditure. “The PMC is likely to get only Rs 1,300 crore of the total budget for undertaking development work. Thus, the funds have to be carefully spent,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The estimated availability of funds for development works constitutes only 15 per cent of the Rs 8,370 crore budget. The civic administration had constituted a finance committee of various senior civic officers to prioritise the development works due to the fund crunch.

However, the elected representatives objected to it. “We have directed the civic administration to discontinue the finance committee. The elected representatives would soon be allocated funds to carry out development in their respective areas,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the standing committee.

“The PMC has an estimated budget of Rs 8,360 crore for the financial year. However, the revenue collection in the first quarter of 2021-22 is not as expected. There was a lockdown for two months in the first quarter of the financial year. Also, the Covid-19 situation is unpredictable,” Vikram Kumar had told the elected representatives.

“The tax hike proposed by the civic administration has been rejected while a 15 per cent discount has been given in property tax to regular taxpayers. The revenue collection is set to decrease while the expenditure is increasing,” he said.

“The PMC will have to shell out Rs 500 crore for implementing seventh pay commission for civic employees and Rs 150 crore to fund Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) for its operational losses due to lockdown. The increase in fuel prices and power tariff has put an additional financial burden on the civic body. The necessary and unplanned expenditure is likely to increase by Rs 1,200 crore. It will affect the overall estimated revenue expenditure of the civic body,” Kumar said.