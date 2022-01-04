With 727 new infections, Pune reports small dip in Covid-19 cases

Pune reported a small dip in new Covid-19 cases on Monday, recording 727 cases compared to 850 cases on Sunday, according to the data released by the Health Department of Pune Zila Parishad. As many as 331 patients recovered fully from the virus during the day while two deaths were reported, one each from Councils (NP) and Pune rural.

Of the 727 cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 444 cases followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) (149), Pune rural (87), Councils (NP) (37) and Cantonment (10).

The active case load in the district is increasing quickly, and crossed 4,000 on Monday. There are currently 4,202 active cases in the district, with PMC having 2,838 (67.5 per cent). Pune rural had 651 active cases (15.5 per cent), followed by PCMC at 484 (11.5 per cent), Councils (NP) at 167 (4 per cent) and Cantonment at 62 (1.5 per cent).

A total of 15, 082 samples were tested on Monday which is less than the numbers tested in the last two days. So far, Pune has had 11,66,794 covid cases out of which 11,43,371 patients have successfully recovered while 19,253 people have died.