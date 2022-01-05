Pune reports 1,658 Covid-19 cases, one death; active caseload crosses 5,000

Pune on Tuesday reported 1,658 new Covid cases as it tested 15,407 samples, the highest jump in the number of cases in several months. A day earlier, the district had reported only 727 cases, according to data released by the Pune Zilla Parishad’s health department. Meanwhile, 217 people recovered from the virus and one died.

In terms of area-wise distribution, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 1,104 cases followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC-350), Pune rural (146), Councils (NP-38) and Cantonment (20).

The active caseload in the district has crossed 5,000 after breaking the 4,000 mark only the previous day. Currently it stands at 5,617 cases with the PMC again being the highest contributor at 3,790 (67.5 per cent) followed by the PCMC at 805 (14.3 per cent), Pune rural at 761 (13.6 per cent), Councils (NP) at 191 (3.4 per cent) and Cantonment at 70 (1.2 per cent).

So far, Pune has had 11,68,452 reported Covid-19 cases, of which 11,43,588 have recovered while 19,254 have died.