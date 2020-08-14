Pune: Covid Care Centre set up in Chinchwad residential society

The society has converted three halls into an isolation centre for patients. (Representational)

Pune’s first Covid Care Centre in a residential housing society has come up in Chinchwad area. The 40-bed centre will admit patients with mild symptoms or those who are asymptomatic.

“It is the first Covid Care Centre in a residential society set up in Pimpri-Chinchwad as per the government’s guidelines. It is for the society members,” Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar told The Indian Express on Thursday.

The Covid Care Centre was inaugurated at Queens Town Society, which is located near Lokmanya Hospital in Chinchwad. It was inaugurated by PCMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ajit Pawar on Wednesday.

“…. Awareness needs to be created in society regarding the facts of Covid-19… counselling of patients and their relatives is of utmost importance. Such isolation centres will help in calming patients down,” said Pawar.

Shirish Poredhi, secretary of the society and an executive engineeer with the PCMC, said, “We have 719 flats and 14 buildings. So far, we have had 26 Covid positive patients. Currently, there are only four active cases.”

The idea to set up the centre gained momentum, he said, after the society members held discussions on the issue. “… Some society members were worried that they might get infected if an asymptomatic patient is allowed to stay home… in view of the concern expressed by society members, it was decided to set up a Covid Care Centre for asymptomatic patients within our society premises,” he said, adding that it was the first such initiative by residential society members in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The society has converted three halls into an isolation centre for patients. “One hall is a community hall where male patients will be housed. Two halls have snooker and table tennis facilities. In both these halls, we will also house female asymptomatic patients,” he said.

The society, which has 20 doctors among its members, has also appointed a full-time doctor at the centre. “Besides, two specialist doctors will remain on call,” said Poredhi.

As of Thursday, the centre has 10 beds. “As patients start coming in, we will have 40 beds… the centre is well-equipped with medical equipment like pulse oximeter and BP machine,” he said.

Pune Municipal Corporation’s health chief Ramchandra Hankare said the PMC has so far not given permission for setting up Covid Care Centres in residential societies.

Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad also said that in Pune rural areas, Covid Care Centres in residential societies have not been sanctioned.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd