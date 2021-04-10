Pune: Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms urged to isolate at care centres

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is increasing the capacity at its Covid Care Centres (CCC) to 7,850 beds, some of which will have oxygen facilities. This is to ensure patients with mild symptoms but unable to home quarantine due to space constaints can be admitted. PMC has also decided to provide accommodation to patients with only a Covid-19 positive report, and no other documentation or permission.

“There is no need to take any permission for Covid-19 patients to get admission in CCCs. They can merely submit their Covid-19 positive report. Few beds in CCC will also have an oxygen facility,” said the civic officer.

Earlier, Covid-19 patients who were unable to home quarantine had to register with the civic Disaster Management cell and obtain certification of a medical practitioner for institutional isolation.

As on April 7, Pune had 46,071 active Covid-19 cases, of which around 39,000 patients were in home isolation and 7,146 were hospitalised.

PMC has been receiving complaints that few asymptomatic patients are violating the home quarantine rules and moving freely in public places. Due to this, the civic body has decided to paste stickers on the entrance doors of patients in home isolation, and put home quarantine stamps on their wrists to easily identify them in the public places.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The PMC has so far started nine care centres in the city. The ones at Rakshaknagar sports complex in Kharadi, Bankar school in Hadapsar, Sant Dnyaneshwar Hostel in Yerwada and Gangadham Fire Station building in Bibwewadi have a total bed capacity of 1,250; 589 patients are under treatment in the four centres, while 661 beds are vacant.

The civic administration has kept five centres ready for admission of patients as per demand. There are Agriculture college hostel in Shivajinagar, Shri Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex hostel in Balewadi, SNDT college on Karve road, Babasaheb Ambedkar hostel in Yerwada and Babasaheb Ambedkar hostel on Ghole Road. They have a total bed capacity of 1,900 and medical as well as other staff have been appointed at the centres.

Also, the PMC has started preparing to set up 11 more centres in the city to increase bed capacity to 4,700 for keeping the patients in institutional isolation. They will be set up at Sinhagad Institute in Vadgaon Budruk, Trinity college in Kondhwa, CoEP hostel in Shivajinagar, Government Technical institute in Shivajinagar, Aundh ITI, Fergusson College hostel in Shivajinagar, NICMAR hostel in Balewadi, Nandan Actura in Baner, Ganesh Kala Krida Manch and hall of Savitribai Phule Pune university.