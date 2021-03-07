Pune Covid-19 wrap: Nearly 2,000 new cases, 9 deaths on Saturday

In Pune rural, 1810 people above the age of 60 years were vaccinated. A total of 1175 persons in the age group 45-59 years with co morbidities were vaccinated. (Representational/Express Photo)

The steadily rising number of coronavirus cases in Pune is now looking to breach the 2,000 mark. On Saturday, 1,944 new cases were detected in the district, of which 963 came from the Pune Municipal Corporation areas.

At its peak last year, Pune had reported almost 6,000 cases in a day. But this number had dropped to less than 400 in January, before the cases began to rise again.

Pune district has so far recorded close to 4.2 lakh confirmed cases. Only Delhi, with 6.4 lakh cases, has a higher caseload for any Indian city.

Nine deaths were reported from the district on Saturday, taking the total to 9,265. Only Delhi and Mumbai have recorded more deaths. Of these, Pune city has reported 5,054 deaths. The remaining have come from Pimpri Chinchwad (1,856), and rural an cantonment areas (2,385).

On Saturday, 12,880 samples were tested for Covid 19. So far, a total of 23.89 lakh samples have been tested in the district.

There are 8,639 persons who have the infection and opted for home isolation as against 4,760 who are admitted across hospitals in the district.