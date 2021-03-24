Pune Covid-19 wrap: 5,741 new cases on Tuesday; the second highest so far

After a day’s drop, the daily count of coronavirus cases in Pune showed a big jump on Tuesday, with 5,741 new infections getting detected. (Express File Photo by Manoj More)

After a day’s drop, the daily count of coronavirus cases in Pune showed a big jump on Tuesday, with 5,741 new infections getting detected. This is the second highest number of new cases ever detected in Pune during the pandemic. The highest-ever count remains the 5,939 cases that were reported on September 10 last year.

The jump came despite a relative decline in the testing numbers on Tuesday. Compared to 21,616 samples a day earlier, only 19,796 samples were tested. Yet, while 4,345 positive cases were detected on Monday, the Tuesday count jumped to 5,741. Of these, 3,145 cases were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation areas, while Pimpri Chinchwad contributed 1,488. The remaining 1,108 cases came from cantonment and rural areas.

Local authorities reported 38 deaths in Pune district on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to 9,640. State data continues to show a very different death number. The daily state bulletin on Tuesday showed 19 deaths in Pune, and the total toll at 8,218.

Maharashtra reported 134 deaths on Tuesday, the highest this year, and Pune had the maximum share. The state has so far recorded 54,890 deaths, including the 1,301 that the state government has classified as those caused by other reasons in which coronavirus infection was only incidental.

With more than 9,600 deaths till now, Pune has the third highest death toll for any city in the country. Only Delhi and Mumbai have recorded more deaths.

District data shows there are 42,650 active cases in Pune right now, the highest for any city in the country. Out of these, 33,887 are in home isolation while the remaining 8,763 have been admitted in hospitals.

